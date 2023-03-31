Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Key For Gujarat Titans In Chase

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are hours away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 31, 2023 10:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The chase has been going on the right track for Gujarat so far. Saha gave them a flying start. Gill too has continued his good form while impact sub Sudharshan has also come good.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: First strategic timeout of the Gujarat innings. The defending champions are well-placed at 82/1 at the end of 8 overs.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Kane Williamson has been replaced by Sai Sudharsan – the impact player. FYI, Williamson had injured himself while fielding.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: What a start by Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, especially the latter. The former Bengal stumper has already plundered two sixes. FYI, Ambati Rayudu is off the field and Tushar Deshpande has come on as impact sub. Rayudu will play no further in the match.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: After a light show during the break, we are ready for the start of the Gujarat chase. Will Kane Williamson walk out to bat? Shubman Gill would be the key at the start.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: “Little disappointed. Should’ve got 15-20 more. Ruturaj was outstanding. It was a decent pitch once you went through your first 5-6 balls. Chennai support has always been outstanding. When I was batting, it felt like the loudest crowd I’ve experienced in my career,” Moeen Ali said.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The six off Joshua Little was Dhoni’s 200th for Chennai. What a player, what a man! Fans would feel that one six from Dhoni and they have got their money’s worth.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Chennai have finished with 178. That does look a little under-par. Moeen Ali also reckons that the pitch is good for batting. Can CSK defend 178?

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Doesn’t disappoint his fans and those chants. Typical Dhoni. Back of a length delivery by Joshua Little the boss has dispatched this over deep square with a ferocious pull. The crowd goes even louder, even wilder.

  • 9:31 PM IST

So yes, we are hours away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

