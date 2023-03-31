Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: All-Important Toss Coming up SHORTLY

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are hours away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 31, 2023 6:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: And finally, the two captains take centre stage. MS Dhoni gets a rousing reception, it was deafening. Hardik Pandya too gets welcomed warmly.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Smith said: “It was an honour to captain MS Dhoni, he is a legend, lots of knowledge & can change the game with tactics that is just unbelievable”.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: After Arijit Singh set the tone for the night with a magical performance, it is time for the Southern beauties – Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Arijit Singh has set the stage alight wth his melodious voice. Kohli recently admitted that his latest playlist features Arijit’s Songs from MTV Unplugged.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: We are merely a little over an hour away from the toss. But before that, it will be the opening ceremony that would take place in Ahmedabad.

  • 5:40 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: ABD has picked his top four in IPL. He picks RCB, CSK, SRH and GT as the top four teams in the tournament.
  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh: It’s not only what you do on the field, but what is going on in your mind. There is no big game than this to start the IPL.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022) hold the record for most tons in a single IPL season with with to their names. Do you see this record being broken in 2023?

So yes, we are hours away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the cash-rich league.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 6:56 PM IST

