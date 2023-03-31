Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Jadeja Woos Ahmedabad Fans With Special Message in Gujarati – WATCH
live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Jadeja Woos Ahmedabad Fans With Special Message in Gujarati – WATCH

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 31, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Coronavirus, IPL, IPL News, Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai, GT vs CSK, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, IPL 2023 Live, IPL 2023 Live Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

Live Updates

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Join our sub-editor Sunny Daud for a session on IPL pre-match build-up. In this session, we will preview the teams and the blockbuster night. The session starts at 1 PM IST, you surely do not want to miss it.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Eyes would be on the skies after it rained yesterday. Forecasts are of clear skies, but you never know at this time of the year. Fans would be hoping for a full game.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will surely get the biggest applause despite being the opposition skipper. That is the popularity he commands. Dhoni not featuring tonight would be the last things fans want.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: You can watch the IPL 2023 opening ceremony on Star Sports network. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed through the JioCinema app for free on any screen.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Arijit Singh has arrived in Ahmedabad. He happens to be one of the major attractions from tonight’s event at the Narendra Modi stadium. The top singer is expected to set the stage alight with Bollywood songs.

  • 11:38 AM IST

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Jadeja woos the Ahmedabad fans with a special message in Gujarati. This is a must-hear. Check the clip shared by the franchise.

  • 10:44 AM IST

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the first 7 matches for RCB. While that is missing a lot, the silver lining is that there is hope of him returning mid-season.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: You can live stream the matches on Jio Cinemas, and get TV broadcast on Star Sports Network. For live scores and updates, stay hooked to this space.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are hours away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the cash-rich league.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 12:52 PM IST

More Stories