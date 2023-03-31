LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Jadeja Woos Ahmedabad Fans With Special Message in Gujarati – WATCH

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are hours away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 31, 2023 2:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Archer is going to be a massive threat to opposition batters. At the wickets in Mumbai, he could be a handful. Mumbai would hope Archer does not make them miss Bumrah.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: If you felt Mumbai Indians are going to start on the back foot in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, think again – because Jofra Archer is here.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: This year, even WPL’s inaugural season saw a glitzy opening ceremony, with AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon performing. So, the BCCI has already set a standard this year and will be expected to live up to it.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: There are question marks over whether Dhoni will feature in tonight’s game or not after he skipped the training yesterday. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed Dhoni will.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Interesting to see how captains are using the interesting Impact Player rule. The first game will give us a glimpse of what to expect.

  • 1:12 PM IST

  • 1:09 PM IST

  • 12:55 PM IST

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Eyes would be on the skies after it rained yesterday. Forecasts are of clear skies, but you never know at this time of the year. Fans would be hoping for a full game.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will surely get the biggest applause despite being the opposition skipper. That is the popularity he commands. Dhoni not featuring tonight would be the last things fans want.

So yes, we are hours away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

