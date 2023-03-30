LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lead Hyderabad
IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023
So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.
