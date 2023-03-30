LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lead Hyderabad

Top Recommended Stories

live

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: This could be a blessing in disguise for Hyderabad as Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bring a lot of experience to the plate and that is invaluable.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The bromance between MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten stole the show on the eve of the IPL opener at Ahmedabad. The two brought back the good memories of the 2011 World Cup in India.

  • 6:25 PM IST

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: You can watch the TV broadcast on Star Sports and the streaming would be on Jio Cinemas App. We will have you covered with all match scores, results, reports and exclusives.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The match tomorrow will start at 7:30 PM IST, stay hooked to india.com for all the latest scores and updates. Our coverage will start at 7:30 AM IST tomorrow.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In what would come as a major blow for the CSK side, pacer Mukesh Chaudhary has been ruled out of IPL 2023. This news comes on the eve of their opener versus Gujarat.

  • 5:54 PM IST

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The PCs are not being streamed anywhere. But we will get you all that will be said. There are no inputs as of now of the PCs. They are scheduled to start now.

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the cash-rich league.

Topics

Published Date: March 30, 2023 6:31 PM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 6:33 PM IST

