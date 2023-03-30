Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lead Hyderabad
live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Lead Hyderabad

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 8:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Coronavirus, IPL, IPL News, Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai, GT vs CSK, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, IPL 2023 Live, IPL 2023 Live Updates, Cricket News
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: “One thing I admire the most about MS is that he is very open. He never hesitates in telling the truth. Even if it pinches you, he won’t shy away from telling the truth. I still remember when I was picked by CSK in the auction, Dhoni called me and said ‘I don’t know whether you’ll play or not (in the XI),” Robin Uthappa said on Jio Cinemas.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma is unwell and that is why he did not attend the captain’s meet today. Despite not being present at the photo session with the IPL captains, Rohit is likely to feature in MI’s opener against Bangalore on April 2.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Have you checked the Best All-Time IPL XI as per ChatGPT? We did the search, and here is what we found.


    ChatGPT’s Best All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:08 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Dhoni, who manoeuvres his resources having put in a lot of thought into his actions, might well make himself the ‘Impact Player’ if need be during chases.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Former South African legend Jacques Kallis thinks it will be a toss-up between Mumbai and Delhi and the Capitals will win it. On the other hand, Sanjay Manjrekar feels it is going to be RCB’s year.

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: This could be a blessing in disguise for Hyderabad as Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bring a lot of experience to the plate and that is invaluable.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: The bromance between MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten stole the show on the eve of the IPL opener at Ahmedabad. The two brought back the good memories of the 2011 World Cup in India.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up of the cash-rich league.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 30, 2023 8:03 PM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 8:07 PM IST

More Stories