LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Likely to Miss Opener Due to Injury – REPORT

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 10:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: “You’ll see tomorrow how Mahi bhai uses Ben Stokes. It’s completely in Mahi bhai’s mind. He’ll use him really well,” said Ajinkya Rahane.

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders have received an injury boost with their captain Shreyas Iyer looking to be available for some IPL matches. Iyer has reported to the National Cricket Academy on Wednesday with the aim to make a comeback for the World Test Championship Final.

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Aakash Singh replaces Mukesh Choudhary in CSK. This is a big opportunity for the pacer from Nagaland to impress.

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: This is not the first-time, there has always been drama around the CSK side ahead of the IPL. Who can forget Ravindra Jadeja being announced as the captain two days ahead of Chennai’s first game or Suresh Raina mysteriously opting out of IPL 2021?

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Who will lead CSK is Dhoni is not fit? Stokes or Gaikwad, why not Jadeja? Well, he is an option but not a realistic one with the team looking ahead. But again, you never know. Chennai has the habit of pulling surprises.

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In what would come as a chest blow for Chennai, captain MS Dhoni is likely to miss the opener against Gujarat due to an injury. It is now going to be interesting to see who leads Chennai. Will it be Ben Stokes or Ruturaj Gaikwad?

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: There was some drizzle at the Narendra Modi stadium, but it stopped around 30 minutes back. The forecasts are of clear skies tomorrow.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Published Date: March 30, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 10:16 PM IST

