  LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Likely to Miss Opener Due to Injury – REPORT
IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 30, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: This is not the first-time, there has always been drama around the CSK side ahead of the IPL. Who can forget Ravindra Jadeja being announced as the captain two days ahead of Chennai’s first game or Suresh Raina mysteriously opting out of IPL 2021?

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Who will lead CSK is Dhoni is not fit? Stokes or Gaikwad, why not Jadeja? Well, he is an option but not a realistic one with the team looking ahead. But again, you never know. Chennai has the habit of pulling surprises.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In what would come as a chest blow for Chennai, captain MS Dhoni is likely to miss the opener against Gujarat due to an injury. It is now going to be interesting to see who leads Chennai. Will it be Ben Stokes or Ruturaj Gaikwad?

  • 8:31 PM IST

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: There was some drizzle at the Narendra Modi stadium, but it stopped around 30 minutes back. The forecasts are of clear skies tomorrow.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: “One thing I admire the most about MS is that he is very open. He never hesitates in telling the truth. Even if it pinches you, he won’t shy away from telling the truth. I still remember when I was picked by CSK in the auction, Dhoni called me and said ‘I don’t know whether you’ll play or not (in the XI),” Robin Uthappa said on Jio Cinemas.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma is unwell and that is why he did not attend the captain’s meet today. Despite not being present at the photo session with the IPL captains, Rohit is likely to feature in MI’s opener against Bangalore on April 2.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Have you checked the Best All-Time IPL XI as per ChatGPT? We did the search, and here is what we found.


    ChatGPT’s Best All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:08 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Dhoni, who manoeuvres his resources having put in a lot of thought into his actions, might well make himself the ‘Impact Player’ if need be during chases.

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

