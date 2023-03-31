LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Hardik to Host ‘Mentor’ Dhoni in Curtain-Raiser

Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023 BUZZ: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 31, 2023 9:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Having won the title in their debut season, Gujarat Titans will be looking to begin their second year on a high. Can Chennai spring a surprise?

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Social media is abuzz with reactions, predictions, and memes. The buzz is palpable among the fans and surely it is going to be a packed house tonight.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: There is a big game coming up tomorrow as well where Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. Both teams would like to get off to a winning start.

  • 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: We are hours away from the start of the madness. Despite COVID threat, IPL promises double the entertainment this year. Can it live up to the promise?

  • 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni needs 22 runs to complete 5000 runs in IPL. He will be the 7th player to achieve this. But the more valid question now is, will he play?

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: Fantasy Suggestion | Shubman Gill as vice-captain: One can pick young Gill as the vice-captain because he opens which gives him maximum deliveries to score. Also, Gill has been astoundingly consistent recently and that makes him a hot fantasy pick.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: For this game, apart from David Miller, Joshua Little is also unavailable for the Gujarat Titans.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: In case Dhoni doesn’t play, CSK then might ask one among Devon Conway or Ambati Rayudu to keep wickets, as they don’t have any specialised stumper in their ranks.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023: One feels if Dhoni is not playing tonight, Stokes is an automatic choice to lead. Chennai could also contemplate Ruturaj Gaikwad as the skipper in Dhoni’s absence.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023

So yes, we are merely one night sleep away from the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Defending champions Gujarat would lock horns with Chennai in the season opener at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form. Being the biggest cricketing stars in the country – the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be in focus throughout the season.

Published Date: March 31, 2023 9:51 AM IST

