IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Trounce Gujarat Titans To Qualify For Final
Chennai Super Kings have done it again and for a record 10th time, the Yellow Army will play the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings have done it again and for a record 10th time, the Yellow Army will play the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs at the Chepauk in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.
Gujarat will now have to play the Qualifier 2, where they will face either Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians.
Congratulations to , the first team to qualify for #TATAIPL 2023 Final #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/LgtrhwjBxH
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
Batting first Chennai managed to put up a fighting total of 172 runs, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 44-ball 60, Devon Conway’s decent 40 and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed towards the end with an unbeaten 16-ball 22.
@ChennaiIPL enter the #TATAIPL Final for a record 10th time! #TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/f5nfAfMc7X
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
The CSK bowlers contributed equally as the Yellow Army bowled the defending champions all-out for 157 runs. Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana all scalped 2 wickets each for the home-side.
The celebrations begin in the @ChennaiIPL camp as they get one step close to a victorious season #CSK register a 15-run win in #Qualifier1 over #GT
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/LRYaj7cLY9#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/WaGTRKNdXH
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
This was MS Dhoni’s 14th season as captain of Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich league and on only 4 seasons, he has failed to take his side to the grand finale. As the rumours suggest, this might be Thala’s final hurrah in the IPL, so Chennai will surely give everything to give the great man a fitting farewell from the gentleman’s game.
