Home

Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans’ Runaway Form A Huge Challenge For Lucknow Super Giants As Pandya Brothers Match Wits Again

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans’ Runaway Form A Huge Challenge For Lucknow Super Giants As Pandya Brothers Match Wits Again

LSG have it all to do against GT in Ahmedabad and now the two Pandya brothers will match wits in the middle. Krunal Pandya, needless to say, has the dodgier job.

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans’ Runaway Form A Huge Challenge For Lucknow Super Giants As Pandya Brothers Match Wits Again

Ahmedabad: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 heads towards the business end, each match is becoming that much more important, and the teams’ form is also something that is to be considered. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have begun to show some phenomenal form and their clinical dismemberment of the rivals in their last match would have had all potential rivals sit up and take notice. On the flip side, Lucknow Super Giants, who escaped a potentially humbling loss in their previous match, thanks to the weather, have lost the services of skipper KL Rahul and the frayed edges are beginning to show. Hardly the best mindset to take on GT on the latter’s home turf.

GT were brutal against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the side they had met in the last IPL final. RR were not allowed to stand as the bowling simply ripped them apart, with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad leading a fluent bowling display. GT’s batting response was equally telling, with Wriddhiman Saha’s opening effort being bolstered by skipper Hardik Pandya coming up with some insane hitting as the Titans sailed through to a nine-wicket, almost as comprehensive as it can get.

You may like to read

LSG, on their part, were also looking down the barrel of the gun against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), having scored just 125 runs off 19.2 overs before rain ended the match. It can be safely said that CSK would be unhappier of the two teams, since they had a steel grasp on the game.

On top of that, Rahul’s injury hasn’t done anything to bolster LSG’s morale, and the skipper is now out for the count, not just for IPL 2023 but also for the World Test Championship final to follow.

LSG have it all to do against GT in Ahmedabad and now the two Pandya brothers will match wits in the middle. Krunal Pandya, needless to say, has the dodgier job.

T20 cricket can throw all kinds of surprises, but as of now, it would need a tremendous boost for LSG to upset GT’s applecart. But never say never would be Lucknow’s most favourite mantra as the two sides prepare to face off again.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.