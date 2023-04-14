Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Gujarat Cricketer Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders For Remainder Of Season

IPL 2023: Gujarat Cricketer Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders For Remainder Of Season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Published: April 14, 2023 8:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk PTI | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Aarya Desai, Aarya Desai KKR, Aarya Desai Gujarat, Aarya Desai cricketer, Aarya Desai gujarat cricketer, Aarya Desai stats

Kolkata, Apr 13: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read:

Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

You may like to read

Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team. The new addition is made as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 14, 2023 8:20 PM IST

More Stories