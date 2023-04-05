Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rope In Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka As Kane Williamson’s Replacement

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rope In Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka As Kane Williamson’s Replacement

Dasun Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Dasun Shanaka is Sri Lanka's white-ball captain. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Sri Lanka’s white ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Shanaka, an explosive middle-order who also bowls right-arm seam, was signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had gone unsold in the auction.

You may like to read

Williamson was ruled out of the ongoing IPL after sustaining an injury to his right leg while attempting a catch in the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

“I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best the remainder of the season,” the New Zealander said in an Instagram post.

“Wish I could have been there with you all, but not to be. I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery,” Williamson added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.