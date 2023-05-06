IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans To Miss Ireland Pacer Joshua Little For Few Games Due To National Duty
Joshua Little is a part of the Ireland squad that will play Bangladesh in three-match ODI series that starts on May 9.
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans will be missing the services of pacer Joshua Little for few games, who has flown back home to Ireland to play three ODIs against Bangladesh which starts on May 9. Ireland are scheduled to play Bangaldesh on May 9, 12 and 14.
“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” said Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.
However, Little will be back in India to join his franchise after the ODI series.
