Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Urges KL Rahul, David Warner To Take A Leaf Out Of Venkatesh Iyer’s Book

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Urges KL Rahul, David Warner To Take A Leaf Out Of Venkatesh Iyer’s Book

Venkatesh Iyer became the second Kolkata Knight Riders batter to score an Indian Premier League century after Brendon McCullum did it in 2008.

KL Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer and David Warner. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India international Harbhajan Singh felt the likes of KL Rahul and David Warner should take a leaf out from Venkatesh Iyer’s book after the Kolkata Knight Riders batter scored his maiden IPL century in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians earlier this week.

Iyer, who has been in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL 2023, became the second KKR player after Brendon McCullum (158 not out in 2008) to score a ton in the Indian Premier League. His 104 against Mumbai Indians came in just 51 balls that was studded with six fours and nine sixes.

You may like to read

“Venkatesh Iyer is a special player and proved that with his maiden IPL century. Batters like David Warner and KL Rahul should learn a couple of things from his innings,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live.

“Iyer didn’t just strengthen his team after the fall of an early wicket but also scored runs with a strike rate of more than 200,” added Harbhajan, who was a part of KKR squad in IPL 2021. KKR will be facing out-of-sorts Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Warner-led Delhi Capitals franchise are still searching for their first win of the season while Kolkata Knight Riders – who are being led by Delhi-boy Nitish Rana – are coming on a back to two consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Iyer hasn’t rolled his arms over in any of the games although he has got the all clear from the NCA to bowl. “I am 100 per cent ready to bowl. I was given clearance by the NCA.

“The most pleasing thing is not the runs I am scoring, the thing that I am back on the field and play in such a big tournament,” Iyer said during the pre-match press conference. He was circumspect after the ankle injury but is now back at his best.

“Scoring and all is secondary, I am truly grateful to the almighty that I am just able to play.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.