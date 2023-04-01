Home

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Backs Ruturaj Gaikwad to do Wonders For India After Ahmedabad Heroics

IPL 2023: Claiming he played some outrageous shots, Hardik reckoned Gaikwad would do wonders for Team India.

Ahmedabad: On the first night of the new season of the Indian Premier League on Friday, Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad was unstoppable as he hit a breathtaking 92 off 50 balls. His 50-ball stay featured nine towering sixes. Throughout his knock, Gaikwad played good cricketing shots to accumulate runs. He also timed the ball well and that seemed to be the hallmark of his knock. Following his good show, opposition captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Gaikwad. Claiming he played some outrageous shots, Hardik reckoned Gaikwad would do wonders for Team India.

“Some of the shots Rutu played was nothing to do with the bowling. He played some outrageous shots. Full credit to him the way he batted and if he continues to do so he is going to do wonders for Indian cricket,” Pandya told reporters.

“He has the game and I am sure when the time comes Indian cricket team will back him enough,” he added.

“At one point, it looked like CSK would score 220-230. We were finding it difficult on what area we should bowl at Ruturaj. I genuinely felt that today we could not get him out at all,” Pandya added further.

Despite Gaikwad’s good show, he ended up on the losing side. Gujarat beat Chennai by five wickets to start their title defence in style. Chennai would look to get back to winning wins and for that to happen, Gaikwad would be the key at the top. Chennai plays Lucknow next on April 3 at Chepauk. It is expected to be a blockbuster game.

