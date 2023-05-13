Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Rashid Khan Despite Loss vs MI at Wankhede

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Rashid Khan Despite Loss vs MI at Wankhede

Following the 27-run loss, GT captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on the star all-rounder who came good with the bat and had earlier picked up four wickets as well.

Hardik on Rashid, IPL 2023

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans were reeling at 103 for eight while chasing a mammoth 218 against Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Wankhede stadium. That is when Rashid Khan stepped it up and started dealing in sixes. He, along with Alzarri Joseph took the game deep – but could not take his side over the line. Rashid remained unbeaten on a breathtaking 79* off 32 balls. His innings was laced with 10 sixes and three fours. Following the 27-run loss, GT captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on the star all-rounder who came good with the bat and had earlier picked up four wickets as well.

“Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous. Don’t have to try much (after this result). As a group we weren’t there,” he said at the post-match presentation.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.