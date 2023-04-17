Home

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Opens Up After loss Against Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Should Have Gone A Little Harder And Got To 200’

Gujarat Titans will now lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants the match will be played at Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow on April 22, 3.30 PM IST.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya opened up after Rajasthan Royals beat GT by three wickets. RR’s Captain Sanju Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket victory in 23rd match of the IPL 2023, here on Sunday.

Last year’s finalist Rajasthan retain their top spot on the points table with eight points. Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls.

Hardik Pandya revealed the reason behind GT’s loss in Ahmedabad saying that we should have gone a little harder and got to 200.

“To be honest no (didn’t expect the loss after the powerplay), but that’s the beauty about this game. The game is never over till it’s over, another lesson for us. (Noor Ahmad) He’s someone who’s difficult to pick, got us the big breakthrough but the other bowlers didn’t execute. Body is good, everything is good. It’s a very long tournament. A lot of matches left, we still need to play a lot of group cricket even if we had won today. (On Gujarat’s score) I felt short. After I got out, they bowled a couple of good overs, but we should have gone a little harder and got to 200. We did cover it well but when I was watching from outside, I did feel that we were 10 runs maybe short” said Pandya in post match conference.

