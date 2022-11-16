IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Thanks Ex-Mumbai Indians Teammate Keiron Pollard After Latter Announces Retirement | VIRAL POST

IPL 2023: While thanking Pollard, Hardik claimed that playing alongside the West Indian has been one of his best experiences.

Hardik Pandya's Message For Keiron Pollard

Mumbai: Allrounder Keiron Pollard has been a star for the Mumbai Indians. He has been part of a five-winning campaign for MI and two Champions League. Pollard, who was signed in 2010 for Mumbai Indians and has since become one of the greatest players of this generation, called it a day from the cash-rich league on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing room with Pollard for a long time took to Instagram and gave a heartwarming message.

While thanking Pollard, Hardik claimed that playing alongside the West Indian has been one of his best experiences.

“My Polly, I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and friend. Playing alongside you on the field has been one of the best experiences of my career so far. Never a dull moment. I wish you the best for your new role. Knowing you the way I do, there is no doubt in my mind that you will succeed at your new role and continue to inspire another generation of fearless cricketers. Thank you for everything my brother, good luck and see you soon,” Hardik’s post read.

Meanwhile, Hardik would be leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma in New Zealand. A lot of new members would be part of the side as the stars who played the T20 World Cup in Australia have been given rest. Eyes would be on Hardik’s captaincy as there are whispers he could take over from Rohit in T20Is on a full-time basis.