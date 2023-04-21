Home

Sports

IPL 2023: ‘I Take The Responsibility For Loss’- Nitish Rana Opens Up After DC Beat KKR

IPL 2023: ‘I Take The Responsibility For Loss’- Nitish Rana Opens Up After DC Beat KKR

Put into bat first, KKR lost three wickets within the powerplay. Ishant Sharma began the attack well, giving away just five runs off the opening over.

IPL 2023: 'I Take The Responsibility For Loss'- Nitish Rana Opens Up After DC Beat KKR

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana opened up after Delhi Capitals beat KKR by four wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday. Kolkata-based franchise skipper took responsibility for the loss against DC. It was an impressive show by bowlers followed by skipper David Warner’s vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals to their first win of the season.

Put into bat first, KKR lost three wickets within the powerplay. Ishant Sharma began the attack well, giving away just five runs off the opening over.

You may like to read

After conceding two boundaries to Jason Roy in the second over, Mukesh Kumar ended the over with a wicket of Liton Das, who went for a hook but got top edge towards the square leg and the fielder pouched it with ease.

An over later, Anrich Nortje sent last-match centurion Venkatesh Iyer back to the pavilion early for a duck. Then, Ishant dismissed skipper Nitish Rana cheaply for four and KKR ended the powerplay at 33/3, the lowest score in the first six overs this season.

On the back of Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje’ (2/20) superb show, DC bowled out KKR for paltry 127 in 20 overs. Jason Roy’s gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Andre Russell’s 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals.

“I think we were 15-20 runs on this difficult pitch. I take the responsibility for this, I should have stood there. Credit to the bowlers though, I think the upcoming games will be good for us. We were just trying to delay, but they played really well in the powerplay. That’s where they won the game. We need to play well as a team. We need to bowl like the way we did today, if we manage to sort these things out, we can fight better” said Nitish Rana in post-match conference.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 128-6 in 19.3 overs (David Warner 57, Manish Pandey 21; Varun Chakravarthy 2/16, Anukul Roy 2/19, Nitish Rana 2/17) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 127/10 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 43 off 39, Andre Russell 38 not out off 31; Axar Patel 2/13, Kuldeep Yadav 2/15, Ishant Sharma (2/19) by 4 wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.