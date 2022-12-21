IPL 2023 Impact Player Rule Only For Indian – BCCI Confirms – Check DEETS

The note explains how the Impact Player can be used:

“The Captain will nominate the Impact Player.

The Impact Player can be introduced (i) before the start of the innings;

or (ii) after completion of an over;

or (iii) in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket, or the batter retiring at any time during the over (as provided in Clause 1.8 (iv) below).

The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid-over.”

The note adds, “A Player who is replaced by an Impact Player (“Replaced Player”) can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.”

For a bowling team the rules go like this:

(i) Impact Player can be introduced in the manner provided in Clause 1.3 above. If the Impact Player is introduced at fall off wicket during the over, in that scenario the Impact player cannot bowl till the over is completed.

(ii) The fielding captain will notify one of the standing umpires before the start of the new over if he wants to get the Impact Player. At the end of the over the standing umpire will signal a change and the Impact Player would replace the outgoing player.

(iii) An Impact Player may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted inning irrespective of the number of overs previously bowled by the player he is replacing. (iv) If a bowler is injured mid over or he is suspended during the over, the current playing conditions shall prevail (refer rule 17.8, bowler incapacitated, or suspended during an over). The Impact Player can be introduced immediately and could finish the maximum over quota (4 in an uninterrupted match), provided he is not allowed to bowl the remaining balls of that over and he does not bowl two overs consecutively.

The other broad rules of the Impact Player are…

1.1. Teams need to identify playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Out of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one player can be used as an Impact player.

1.2. Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory. It is up to teams whether they want to use the Impact Player or not.

1.3. The Impact Player can be used in the following manner: The Captain will nominate the Impact Player. The Impact Player can be introduced (i) before the start of the innings; or (ii) after completion of an over; or (iii) in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over (as provided in Clause 1.8 (iv) below). The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid over.

1.4. A Player who is replaced by an Impact Player (“Replaced Player”) can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.

1.5. If a player gets injured while fielding mid over, the current playing condition will prevail (refer Rule 24.1 – Substitute Fielders). The injured player can no longer take part in the match if the team introduces Impact Player to replace him. Otherwise, Impact Player can only be introduced in the manner provided in Clause 1.3 above.

1.6. In case of Impact Player used by a team, and if an injury occurs, the same rule will apply as they currently do under playing condition (refer Rule 24. Fielder’s Absence; Substitutes). If umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or becomes ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain. Penalty time for the batting and fielding teams will apply to the player off the field for the substitute as per the playing conditions.

1.7. Impact Player can only be Indian player unless there are less than 4 overseas players in the Playing XI.