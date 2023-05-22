Home

Sports

IPL 2023: ‘Jersey Dene Tak Thik Tha’, Lucknow Super Giants’ EPIC Reply To Twitter Trend ‘Bring GG To KKR’

IPL 2023: ‘Jersey Dene Tak Thik Tha’, Lucknow Super Giants’ EPIC Reply To Twitter Trend ‘Bring GG To KKR’

GG of course refers to LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and we all know what the former India international means for Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2023: 'Jersey Dene Tak Thik Tha', Lucknow Super Giants EPIC Reply To Twitter Trend 'Bring GG To KKR'. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants have come up with an epic reply on social media after a Twitter trend ‘Bring GG To KKR’ took over the social space on Monday.

GG of course refers to LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and we all know what the former India international means for Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir led KKR to two IPL triumphs in 2012 and 2014 and even led them to the final of the now defunct Champions League T20.

You may like to read

This season, KKR finished 7th and for the second consecutive season missed out on a playoff spot. Their present woes prompted the Kolkata fans to start a Twitter trend to bring back their former captain back to the City of Joy, obviously as part of the coaching staff.

Trending Now

LSG admin took it personally and posted the screenshot of the Twitter trend from their account with the caption, ‘Jersey Dene Tak Thik Tha (It was fine till giving the jersey)’.

Jersey dene tak thik tha pic.twitter.com/7RJOUgz94N — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 22, 2023

After the KKR-LSG match at the Eden Gardens on 20th May, the Kolkata franchise presented their traditional purple and gold jersey to Gambhir with GG written on the back. This surely have brought back many sweet memories for the KKR fans and it’s quite obvious that they would want to see him one last time. But LSG feel KKR is asking for too much.

Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row and would be looking to better their previous record, when they take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES