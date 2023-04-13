Home

IPL 2023: Jio Cinema Viewership Reaches 2.2 Crores When MS Dhoni Was Smoking Sixes During CSK’s Run-Chase Against Rajasthan Royals

Dhoni's heroics towards the end of the match grabbed a whopping 2.2 crores viewers as Jio Cinema, the tournament's online live streaming platform clocked their highest viewership so far in the ongoing 2023 season.

IPL 2023: Jio Cinema Viewership Reaches 2.2 Crores When MS Dhoni Was Smoking Sixes During CSK's Run-Chase Against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over. CSK’s final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn’t end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

But his heroics towards the end of the match grabbed a whopping 2.2 crores viewers as Jio Cinema, the tournament’s online live streaming platform clocked their highest viewership so far in the ongoing 2023 season.

2.2 crore tuning into JioCinema, Crores in TV, at the age of 41, he is a hope after playing his last International match in 2019. It has been more than a decade in Yellow, the trust & faith of fans is the greatness of MS. pic.twitter.com/z67wW8x6sB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

This clearly shows no matter who is your favourite team is, whether Dhoni’s team is losing or not, at the end it’s all baseless. When the former Indian captain takes guard in the middle, the whole world watches and that is what separates him from rest of the cricketers.

This incident had the Twitterati taking as they just can’t get over the Thala fever.

Highest viewership on JioCinema for IPL 2023: CSK vs RR – 2.2 cr

RCB vs LSG – 1.8 cr

MI vs DC – 1.7 cr

CSK vs LSG – 1.7

CSK vs GT – 1.6 cr The brand of Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/GXizaEgewN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

Thala got the biggest fan following 2.2 Cr.

Last ball was in the right spot! pic.twitter.com/yzz6WPZZPx — Abhinav Singh (@AbhinavLifestyl) April 12, 2023

Historic – 2.2 cr peak viewership at JioCinema. The highest of IPL 2023. Thala MS Dhoni and CSK brand!

And #Sandeepsharma Beauty of Last Over Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/3SCXJRSEKU — Chandra Shekhar (@8d7f069bfa5e455) April 12, 2023

Highest peak viewership on Jio Cinema in IPL 2023: 2.2 Cr – When Dhoni & Jadeja batting.

1.8 Cr – When Faf & Maxwell batting.

1.8 Cr – When LSG won the match.

1.7 Cr – When Dhoni batting. MS Dhoni is different level, The brand. pic.twitter.com/JGG0Xcg0IL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 12, 2023

