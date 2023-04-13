Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023: Jio Cinema Viewership Reaches 2.2 Crores When MS Dhoni Was Smoking Sixes During CSK’s Run-Chase Against Rajasthan Royals

Dhoni's heroics towards the end of the match grabbed a whopping 2.2 crores viewers as Jio Cinema, the tournament's online live streaming platform clocked their highest viewership so far in the ongoing 2023 season.

Published: April 13, 2023 1:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IPL 2023: Jio Cinema Viewership Reaches 2.2 Crores When MS Dhoni Was Smoking Sixes During CSK's Run-Chase Against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over. CSK’s final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn’t end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

But his heroics towards the end of the match grabbed a whopping 2.2 crores viewers as Jio Cinema, the tournament’s online live streaming platform clocked their highest viewership so far in the ongoing 2023 season.

This clearly shows no matter who is your favourite team is, whether Dhoni’s team is losing or not, at the end it’s all baseless. When the former Indian captain takes guard in the middle, the whole world watches and that is what separates him from rest of the cricketers.

This incident had the Twitterati taking as they just can’t get over the Thala fever.

