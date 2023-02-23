Home

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood Will be Available For RCB – Report

IPL 2023: Hazlewood would be available for the IPL and that piece of news should come as a relief for RCB fans.

Bangalore: Speculations over Josh Hazlewood’s availability for RCB have started ahead of the IPL 2023 season. The Australian pacer was unavailable for the first two Tests against India due to Achilles tendonitis and now has been ruled out of the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His fitness has now raised doubts over his availability in the IPL 2023 season and also the Ashes. As per a report in TheAge, claims that Hazlewood would be available for the IPL and that piece of news should come as a relief for RCB fans.

“A T20 tournament is probably six overs every second or third night, which will be pretty much perfect build-in, and we’ll go from there,” Hazlewood said.

Meanwhile, Australia has announced their ODI squad for the series against India.

Allrounders Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have been named to make their international returns in an ODI series in India next month that will give Australia an early look at conditions for their World Cup campaign later this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Meanwhile, India has retained the BGT by winning the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. Australia would feel the pinch as they are set to miss some key players for the reamaining two Tests.

