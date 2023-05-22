Home

IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Wants Virat Kohli To Move To Delhi Capitals After RCB Fail To Qualify For Playoffs

Kohli did try to make it count for RCB against Gujarat Titans on Sunday with a hard fought century but at the end was overshadowed by Shubman Gill's more prolific hundred, which saw Gujarat chase down 197 runs at the Chinnaswamy.

IPL 2023: Kevin Pietersen Wants Virat Kohli To Move To Delhi Capitals After RCB Fail To Qualify For Playoffs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will have to wait for another year for an IPL silverware as Royal Challengers Bangalore now have gone trophy-less for the 15th consecutive season in the cash-rich league.

Now former England international and currently a commentator, Kevin Pietersen came up with an explosive tweet that it’s high time for the ex India captain to move to Delhi Capitals, back to his home city.

Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 22, 2023

The fans have come up with mixed reactions to the tweet.

Virat is RCB and RCB is Virat. Loyalty can’t be bought, KP. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 22, 2023

Don’t think he will move out of RCB but if that happens, then Virat might want to be in CSK to continue his IPL journey under his forever Captain Dhoni. — Trilok Reddy (@3lok_cricketfan) May 22, 2023

Agreed! — Yuvraj Nanda (@YuvrajNanda) May 22, 2023

LSG will be best 😉 — Naveen (@_naveenish) May 22, 2023

Kohli should go home now and play for Delhi, like Sachin did for Mumbai, Ranchi didn’t have a team unfortunately for Dhoni to play there. — Motilal Nehru (@DearerMean) May 22, 2023

As of now, Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 7263 runs in 237 matches, packed with seven centuries and fifty half-centuries. In IPL 2023, he made 639 runs in 14 matches, including two back-to-back centuries and six fifties.

