After Shastri’s Six Sixes And Miandad’s Last Ball Six; I Am Seeing You, Says Chandrakant Pandit to Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit heaped praises on left-handed batter Rinku Singh for his five sixes in the last five balls propelling the team to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

After Shastri's Six Sixes And Miandad's Last Ball Six; I Am Seeing You, Says Chandrakant Pandit to Rinku Singh. (Image: Twitter)

The last over started with KKR needing 29 runs for an unlikely win against Gujarat in a chase of 205. After Umesh Yadav took a single off left-arm fast-bowler Yash Dayal, carnage followed as Rinku smashed five successive sixes on the last five balls, remaining unbeaten on 48 not out and leading an improbable heist for Kolkata which will be talked for a long, long time in the cricketing world.

“In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first class cricket and international, I’ve previously seen two innings. One is Ravi Shastri scoring six sixes in the Ranji Trophy, and second was the last ball six from Javed Miandad in Dubai. And after that, I’m seeing you (Rinku’s five sixes),” said Pandit in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Monday.

Pandit also hailed Umesh for his presence of mind and rotating strike on the very first ball of the last over to bring Rinku at the crease, apart from appreciating Venkatesh Iyer for smashing 83 off 40 balls and sharing a 100-run partnership off 55 balls with captain Nitish Rana.

“So, somebody has scored one run in that last over first ball (Umesh). And also we must also appreciate Nitish, Venkatesh,” he added.

Kolkata’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

