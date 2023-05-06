Home

KKR Captain Nitish Rana’s Wife STALKED in Delhi; Police Responds With Insensitive Comment | VIRAL PICS

Nitish Rana wife stalked (Image: Instagram screengrab)

Delhi: In what could be labeled as a ‘sad’ event, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana’s wife Sachi Marwah was stalked by bikers in Delhi. What was even more startling is the fact that when she approached the Delhi Police, she did not get justice, instead, the cops came up with an insensitive response. “So now that you have reached home safely, let it go! Next time number note kar lena.” Sharing the post on Instagram, Sachi tagged the Delhi Police and also shared the pics of the boys who stalked her.

Sachi did not take the response from Delhi Police lying down, instead, she gave a befitting reply to the insensitive remark by the cops. “Aye Aye Captain, next time I will also take their phone numbers,” she replied.

Sachi is yet to lodge an official complaint with the police. It remains to be seen whether she does it or not. Here is a screenshot of her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Rana hit a brilliant 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad which helped Kolkata win the game and keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive. They now have four wins out of 10 games. The Knights need to win all their games from here to stand a chance of making it through to the playoffs. In fact, even if they win all their remaining matches, they would need a few results to go their way for them to make it through.

