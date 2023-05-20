Home

Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: NOT Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh Picks Rinku Singh as Kolkata’s X-Factor

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: NOT Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh Picks Rinku Singh as Kolkata’s X-Factor

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opined young Rinku Singh was the X-factor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season and not star all-rounder Andre Russell.

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: NOT Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh Picks Rinku Singh as Kolkata's X-Factor. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 20: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opined young Rinku Singh was the X-factor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season and not star all-rounder Andre Russell.

Rinku has been the standout performer for the two-time IPL champions. He has scored 407 runs in 13 matches this season at a strike rate of 143.31 and an average of 50.88.

You may like to read

“Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell. Russell’s era is gone. It’s Rinku’s time now. Even if Rinku is sent up, he can do justice to his role. He is a player of different calibre and we will soon see an India cap on his head,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former India chief coach Ravi Shastri said that Rinku is the star of the KKR team and has a very strong attitude.

“Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others,” said Shastri.

Kolkata Knight Riders play their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.