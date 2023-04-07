Top Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Virat Kohli After KKR Beat RCB At Eden Gardens- VIRAL Video

It was the grand meeting of two Delhi boys and the fans just can't stop drooling over them on social media.

Published: April 7, 2023 12:23 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Virat Kohli After KKR Beat RCB At Eden Gardens- VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: The packed Eden Gardens was treated by a dominating Kolkata Knight Riders win on Thursday as the 2-time champions got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 81 runs, in their first IPL home-game after a gap of four years.

But after the match, it was Bollywood Mega Star and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and one of the GOATs of cricket Virat Kohli grabbed all the headlines as two of the biggest stalwarts in their respective fields was seen hugging and even seen doing the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans:-

KKR found themselves tottering for 89/5 before Thakur led a superb recovery with his 29-ball 68 to power his team to 204/7 after RCB opted to bowl.

Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing eight wickets between themselves.

