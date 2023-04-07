Home

‘Neeraj Chopra Is That You?’ Fans Flood Internet In Awe Of KKR Mystery Spinner Suyash Sharma

'Neeraj Chopra Is That You?' Fans Flood Internet In Awe Of KKR Mystery Spinner Suyash Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: From Sunil Narine to Varun Chakravarthy, Kolkata Knight Riders and mystery spinners have always been a better love story. On Thursday in KKR’s 81-run win over RCB at the Eden Gardens, the 2-time champions saw the rise of a new magician, in the name of Suyash Sharma.

Sharma had a memorable IPL debut as he troubled the Bangalore batters with his spin and finished with decent figures of 4-30-3. The 19-year old came in place of Venkatesh Iyer as an impact player and boy what impact he has made that too in his very first match. Suyash has never played any List-A, First-Class or T20 games before and only played U-25 games for Delhi.

The Delhi youngster was picked up by KKR for a base price of 20 lakhs INR in the 2023 IPL Mini Auction back in December.

The fans in turn were amazed by the spinner’s look as he is almost the spitting image of India’s Olympic Gold medallist Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Twitterverse couldn’t control their excitement as Neeraj Chopra trended once again due to Suyash Sharma.

“I met Suyash for the first time in the KKR camp. We were sure that we whenever there will be a need for the third spinner we will definitely include Suyash in the Playing XI. In today’s game, the pitch was dry and including him the squad helped,” Nitish Rana said in the post-match presentation.

“The newcomer Suyash Sharma provided support. We saw him in trial matches and were extremely happy with the way he bowled. He’s quick through the air, difficult to pick. He’s inexperienced but shows a very good attitude,” KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit told.

