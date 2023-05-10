Home

Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders Challenge For Rajasthan Royals After Bitter Loss In Last Game

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders Challenge For Rajasthan Royals After Bitter Loss In Last Game

KKR were saved one again by Rinku Singh, who has become quite a hero with the fans, when he scored the winning runs off the last ball of their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders Challenge For Rajasthan Royals After Bitter Loss In Last Game

New Delhi: The fortunes of Thursday’s rivals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had been quite varied in the earlier days of the tournament. KKR were in all sorts of strife, struggling to register any points, while RR were marching up the points table. Things have however changed off late, as Kolkata are now showing an upward graph while RR have fallen out of the top four. Quite disturbing for the latter and KKR won’t be making it any easier when the two sides meet at Eden Gardens. They have fought hard, escaped with victory in their last match, while Rajasthan Royals had to endure bitter disappointment, something that may haunt them for long.

KKR were saved one again by Rinku Singh, who has become quite a hero with the fans, when he scored the winning runs off the last ball of their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Twenty-one runs off 10 deliveries were almost as good as his five successive sixes against Gujarat Titans earlier in the season.

At the same time, the RR match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) too went to the last ball, or shall we say, no-ball. Sandeep Sharma overstepped off the last delivery of the match and the subsequent free-hit was carted for a six by Abdul Samad as victory turned to disaster for RR.

You may like to read

They otherwise too have not been able to sustain their form, with four losses in the last five matches doing them no good at all, as they now find themselves at 5th position on the points table.

KKR are now just one step below, with three wins from the last five games, including consecutive victories over SRH and PBKS respectively.

Varun Chakravarthy has become quite the bowler for KKR, with 3/26 against PBKS, preceded by a very stingy four overs for just 20 runs versus SRH. He has become the star bowler for Kolkata, even as Sunil Narine has been struggling.

The batting isn’t great yet, with Venkatesh Iyer unable to replicate his early-tournament form, but Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are always willing while skipper Nitish Rana and Andre Russell too have thankfully found some runs.

For RR, it is a tough situation, with the bowling unable to defend a big score against SRH, despite Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul. The batting has had its ups and downs but it is indeed difficult to swallow the bitter pill of defeat after the top three – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson – absolutely hammered the SRH bowling.

Not easy to recovers from such a demoralising loss, but RR have little in terms of options. They must beat KKR at Eden to stay in the fight, while KKR too won’t be any better if they lose. Quite a situation, like all the remaining league matches. Probably will bring the best out of both sides.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.