IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Name Nitish Rana As New Captain Replacing Injured Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Name Nitish Rana As New Captain Replacing Injured Shreyas Iyer
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have announced Nitish Rana as their new skipper in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the franchise announced on Monday.
Also Read:
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.