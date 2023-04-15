Home

KRK Offers Virat Kohli Role in ‘DeshDrohi2’ After Being Impressed by Ex-RCB Captain’s Dancing Skills; Shares HILARIOUS Clip | WATCH

IPL 2023: While the video is hilarious, KRK posted a caption where he offered an item number to Kohli for the film 'DeshDrohi2'.

KRK to Kohli (Image: Twitter/Screengrab)

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is making headlines again and it is for the wrong reasons. The actor who is known for his jibes at celebrities posted an edited 21-second clip of Virat Kohli’s dancing moves. While the video is hilarious, KRK posted a caption where he offered an item number to Kohli for the film ‘DeshDrohi2’. KRK’s tweet read: “I am very impressed by @imVkohli dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2!”

Kohli has not responded to the tweet and it is highly unlikely that he will.

I am very impressed by @imVkohli dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2! 🤪🤪😁 pic.twitter.com/E51wZD8m3i — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Bangalore hosts Delhi today at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. The hosts would start favourites, while the Capitals eye their first win of the season. Kohli has been in good form with the bat and he would like to continue his form with the bat against the Delhi side as well.

Wanindu Hasaranga should ideally walk right back into the XI. His addition will boost Delhi’s chances further.

Delhi vs Bangalore Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

