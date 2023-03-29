Home

IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone Awaits ECB Clearance, May Miss Punjab’s Opener Against Kolkata

Liam Livingstone suffered a knee injury in December and has not played competitive cricket since then.

Liam Livingstone is a crucial part of the Punjab franchise in IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Kagiso Rabada, Punjab are set to miss hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener as the Englishman is yet to get a fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Livingstone suffered a knee injury in December and has not played any competitive cricket since then. he suffered the injury during his Test debut against Pakistan. Punjab will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata in Mohali on April 1.

Livingstone is a key member of the Punjab side for his all-round abilities. The 29-year-old had also suffered an ankle injury during the Hundred competition at home last year. “He is out of the first game at least as the ECB is conducting scans to determine his fitness status.

“He should be available from the second game onwards,” an IPL source told PTI. Livingstone on Wednesday posted a video on social media where he is seen batting in the nets.

Last year, he had his best ever season in the IPL as he amassed 437 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.42 and a sensational strike rate of 182.08. He is known for his big-hitting prowess all around the world and has represented England in 12 ODIs and 29 T20s.

He had also picked up six wickets with his mixture of off-spin and leg-break in 2022, when Punjab finished sixth for the fourth season in a row. Fellow Englishman Sam Curran, the highest paid player in IPL history, has already joined the Punjab squad.

Besides Livingstone, the team will also miss the services of premier pacer Kagiso Rabada, who will skip the KKR game due to national duty. He featured in the final T20 between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Rabada is expected to reach India on April 3, two days ahead of the away game against Rajasthan Royals.

