IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Mini Auction Live?

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23. A total of 405 players to go under the hammer including 273 Indians and 132 overseas.

The IPL 2023 is expected to start in March. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: After an auction-filled T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing FIFA World Cup that is going to conclude on December 18, the focus shifts to the much-awaited Indian Premier League (2023) mini-auction that is set to take place in Kochi.

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to be December 2023, with a total of 405 players to go under the hammer after an additional 36 names were requested by the 10 franchise owners and have been added in the auction list.

Out of these 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas. Among the overseas, four are from associate nations. At present, 87 slots are available with up to 30 being reserved for foreign stars.

19 overseas players are in the INR 2 crore bracket while 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

When and Where Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Happening?

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled for December 23. Kochi is set to host the mega event. The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which Channels Will Live Telecast IPL 2023 Mini Auction in India?

Star Sports channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 mini auction live in India. However, Viacom 18 has the digital rights for IPL 2023 in India and Indian subcontinent.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction?

Live streaming of IPL 2023 mini auction will be available on Jio Cimena app in India.