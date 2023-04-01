Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Ready For Double-Header Saturday?
live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Ready For Double-Header Saturday?

LIVE Updates IPL 2023, Day 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders/ Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates: PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC look to collect two crucial points in the first of the two games in the Saturday double-header. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 1, 2023 9:19 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: The Kings will also be without Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, but they have an array of all-rounders in Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: In Bairstow’s absence, Matthew Short is expected to open the batting alongside Dhawan. It would be interesting to see the approach.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: On paper, though, PBKS looks a tad stronger than KKR. But Englishman Jonny Bairstow’s absence will certainly leave a big void in Punjab’s team composition.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Interesting to see how the pitch plays at Mohali. Usually, it helps pacers and there is true bounce which also aids strokeplay.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: The Knights have a better H2H record against Punjab, and that makes them slight favourites in the match today. But again, it is the IPL and anything is possible.

  • 8:15 AM IST

  • 8:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Eyes would be on the skies as it rained yesterday at Mohali. Fans would hope rain stays away and a full match takes place at the IS Bindra stadium.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Eyes would be on veteran Shikhar Dhawan who would be leading Punjab Kings. Nitish Rana would be first-time captain for Kolkata. It promises to be a cracker.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Hello and good morning. Today is the second day of the IPL and we have a double header to look forward to. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2

After a grand opening night, it is time for the first doubleheader of the season. In the first game, Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. In the second game, Lucknow host Delhi. It is still the initial stages of the tournament and teams would like to get early momentum. With two cracking contests coming up, it promises to be a memorable Saturday at the IPL. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest throughout the day. We will provide you with all the updates.

Published Date: April 1, 2023 9:18 AM IST

