LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Kolkata, Punjab Eye Winning START

LIVE Updates IPL 2023, Day 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders/ Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates: PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC look to collect two crucial points in the first of the two games in the Saturday double-header. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 1, 2023 10:55 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 10:55 AM IST

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Mohali will host an IPL game for the first time since 2019. It has traditionally been a pace-friendly surface due to the bounce on offer. Fans would hope the rain does not interrupt the game.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Dhawan is an IPL veteran, being the only batter to score 450+ runs in seven consecutive seasons. But off-late his form has been questionable. He has not scored a fifty in 11 appearances as captain in the IPL, even though he is one of the most consistent batters in the tournament.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: If KKR name only three overseas players if they bowl first, they could bring in either Rahmanullah Gurbaz or David Wiese as the Impact Player in the second innings.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: So much talk about the Impact Player rule. If Punjab bowl first, one feels bringing in Rajapaksa as the Impact Player at No. 3 for Ellis or Chahar is a straight swap that strengthens their batting while chasing.

  • 10:00 AM IST

  • 10:00 AM IST

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: The sky will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain during the day and a 24 percent chance at night. Humidity levels are expected to be 78 percent during the day and 91 percent at night.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: The Kings will also be without Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, but they have an array of all-rounders in Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: In Bairstow’s absence, Matthew Short is expected to open the batting alongside Dhawan. It would be interesting to see the approach.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2

After a grand opening night, it is time for the first doubleheader of the season. In the first game, Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. In the second game, Lucknow host Delhi. It is still the initial stages of the tournament and teams would like to get early momentum. With two cracking contests coming up, it promises to be a memorable Saturday at the IPL. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest throughout the day. We will provide you with all the updates.

Published Date: April 1, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 10:55 AM IST

