live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Focus on Captains as Dhawan vs Rana Face-Off BECKONS

LIVE Updates IPL 2023, Day 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders/ Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates: PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC look to collect two crucial points in the first of the two games in the Saturday double-header. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 1, 2023 1:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 1:08 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It is expected to be a high-scoring affair at the Mohali wicket. There are forecasts for rain in the afternoon.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: We are a little over an hour away from the toss. It would be an important toss, interesting to see what the team winning it opts for.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Williamson has been ruled out of the entire season after picking up a knee injury at Ahmedabad on Friday against Chennai Super Kings.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It was a night to remember at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. But it was not just memorable because of the grand Opening Ceremony and the quality of cricket, fans also welcomed the return of the cheerleaders in IPL. The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years.

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: The game will be a test of the two captains. While Dhawan is a veteran and will bring all his experience to the table, it would be interesting to see how Nitish goes about it.

  • 10:55 AM IST

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Mohali will host an IPL game for the first time since 2019. It has traditionally been a pace-friendly surface due to the bounce on offer. Fans would hope the rain does not interrupt the game.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Dhawan is an IPL veteran, being the only batter to score 450+ runs in seven consecutive seasons. But off-late his form has been questionable. He has not scored a fifty in 11 appearances as captain in the IPL, even though he is one of the most consistent batters in the tournament.

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2

After a grand opening night, it is time for the first doubleheader of the season. In the first game, Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. In the second game, Lucknow host Delhi. It is still the initial stages of the tournament and teams would like to get early momentum. With two cracking contests coming up, it promises to be a memorable Saturday at the IPL. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest throughout the day. We will provide you with all the updates.

Published Date: April 1, 2023 1:03 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 1:05 PM IST

