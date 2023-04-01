Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It’s Veer-Zaara Time of The Year!
live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It’s Veer-Zaara Time of The Year!

LIVE Updates IPL 2023, Day 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders/ Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates: PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC look to collect two crucial points in the first of the two games in the Saturday double-header. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: April 1, 2023 3:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI updates, Coronavirus, IPL, IPL News, Indian Premier League 2023, PBKS vs KKR, LSG vs DC, Punjab vs Kolkata, Lucknow vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Live, IPL 2023 Live Updates, Cricket News, PBKS vs KKR timing, PBKS vs KKR live streaming, PBKS vs KKR live score, PBKS vs KKR live updates, IPL 2023 Match 2, PBKS vs KKR, PBKS vs KKR live streaming, LSG vs DC Live streaming, LSG vs DC live updates
IPL 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 3:26 PM IST

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Eyes would be on Shikhar Dhawan to see if he still has it in him to win games or not. He has been an IPL veteran and would be the key for Punjab today.

  • 3:12 PM IST
    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
  • 3:11 PM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
  • 3:07 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2
    ‘My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name,’ Dhawan said.
    ‘Russell, Narine, Gurbaz and Southee are our overseas players,’ said Nitish Rana.
  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: We will share the playing XIs shortly. Stay hooked to this space. Both captains are not sure of the final XI and the Impact player.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: Kolkata wins the toss and opt to bowl first. He reckons there is going to be some moisture because there was rain in the days leading up to the game. I am excited about the opportunity I have got to lead the KKR side.

  • 2:51 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: “I don’t follow anyone’s captaincy style, I just want to captain in my manner. I know that if I follow someone, then I will lose my touch. So I want to lead this side the only way I know,” says Nitish Rana, the new KKR captain.
  • 2:46 PM IST

  • 1:08 PM IST

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2

After a grand opening night, it is time for the first doubleheader of the season. In the first game, Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. In the second game, Lucknow host Delhi. It is still the initial stages of the tournament and teams would like to get early momentum. With two cracking contests coming up, it promises to be a memorable Saturday at the IPL. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest throughout the day. We will provide you with all the updates.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 1, 2023 3:22 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 3:23 PM IST

More Stories