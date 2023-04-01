Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It’s Veer-Zaara Time of The Year!

live

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2: It’s Veer-Zaara Time of The Year!

LIVE Updates IPL 2023, Day 2: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders/ Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Updates: PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC look to collect two crucial points in the first of the two games in the Saturday double-header. Check LIVE Streaming details.

IPL 2023 Live Updates

Load More

LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2023, Day 2

After a grand opening night, it is time for the first doubleheader of the season. In the first game, Punjab takes on Kolkata at Mohali. In the second game, Lucknow host Delhi. It is still the initial stages of the tournament and teams would like to get early momentum. With two cracking contests coming up, it promises to be a memorable Saturday at the IPL. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest throughout the day. We will provide you with all the updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.