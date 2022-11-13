IPL 2023: Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Traded To Kolkata Knight Riders From Gujarat Titans

With November 15 adjudged the final date for trading window, one can expect more trade-offs among the franchises in the coming days.

Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Traded To Kolkata Knight Riders To Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season.

Check out the news here:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL More Details 👇https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Earlier, on Saturday, Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians. He was acquired by Bangalore in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs, but did not feature in a single game throughout the competition.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians, for whom he had previously played in 2018 and 2019. Though he couldn’t play in the IPL 2018 due to a back injury, Behrendorff returned for the 2019 title-winning season for MI and picked five wickets in as many matches, averaging 33.00 at an economy rate of 8.68.

A mini-auction for the 2023 IPL season could take place in Kochi in the month of December.