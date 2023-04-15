Home

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants Name Arpit Guleria as Replacement For Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Name Arpit Guleria as Replacement For Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Name Arpit Guleria as Replacement For Mayank Yadav | IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, Cricket News, Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL Live Score, IPL 2023 Live Streaming, IPL 2023 live online updates (PC- Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Arpit made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively from the same.

You may like to read

He joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh.

The Lucknow side takes on Punjab Kings today at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium. The Super Giants have been in top form and would start favourites.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.