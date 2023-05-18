Home

Jaydev Unadkat sustained an injury during LSG training when he fell on his shoulder on his follow-up. Suryansh Shedge joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh.

Jaydev Unadkat injured his shoulder while bowling at LSG nets. (Image: Twitter/IPL)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants have named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the organisers announced on Thursday.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” IPL said in a statement.

Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained an injury during LSG training when he fell on his shoulder on his follow-up. Suryansh joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh.

