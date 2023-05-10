WATCH: Lucknow Super Giants Pay Tribute To KL Rahul After Thigh Surgery

Home

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Pay Tribute To KL Rahul After Thigh Surgery | Watch VIRAL Video

KL Rahul is ruled out of the remainder of IPL and will also replaced by Ishan Kishan for the World Test Championship Final which is set to be held in Kennington Oval, London against Australia, and will start on June 7.

Lucknow: Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants shared a tribute video of KL Rahul after his thigh surgery on Wednesday. The LSG regular skipper is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1 during match no 43 of the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter is ruled out of the remainder of IPL and will also replaced by Ishan Kishan for the World Test Championship Final which is set to be held in Kennington Oval, London against Australia, and will start on June 7. Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his right thigh, the right-handed batter confirmed on Tuesday.

After his successful surgery, the franchise took their Twitter and shared a video of KL Rahul with Lal Singh Chadda’s ‘tere hawale’ song, the video got viral on social space, here is the video:

Thinking of you, KL. 💙 pic.twitter.com/KEHL0Unw7b — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 10, 2023

Earlier, after his surgery KL Rahul took his twitter to announce his health condition saying that Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery – it was successful,” his Instagram post read.

“A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards” said KL Rahul.

Lucknow recently lost their last clash against Gujarat Titans by a huge margin of 56 runs, now the franchise will face Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 58th match which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13.

