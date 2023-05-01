Home

IPL 2023: MASSIVE Record Beckons Virat Kohli During LSG Vs RCB Encounter

Virat Kohli is currently on 6957 runs in IPL. In the ongoing IPL 2023, Virat Kohli has scored five fifties so far.

Virat Kohli is just 43 runs shy of becoming first batter to score 7000 IPL runs.

New Delhi: Considering the form Virat Kohli is in in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is 43 runs short of becoming the first batter to complete 7000 runs in the cash-rich league when they face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

