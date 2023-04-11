Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Mentor Gautam Gambhir Taunts Chinnaswamy Crowd After LSG Beat RCB In a Humdinger Of a Match-WATCH VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: Mentor Gautam Gambhir Taunts Chinnaswamy Crowd After LSG Beat RCB In a Humdinger Of a Match-WATCH VIRAL Video

On Monday, when Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in thrilling fashion, Gambhir, the mentor of the Lucknow franchise broke into an animated celebration and we also got to see his aggressive side from his playing days.

IPL 2023: Mentor Gautam Gambhir Taunts Chinnaswamy Crowd After LSG Beat RCB In a Humdinger Of a Match-WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: We all know how Gautam Gambhir was aggressive during his playing days and often grabbed the headlines for his on-field antics, be it in India colours or in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

On Monday, when Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in thrilling fashion, Gambhir, the mentor of the Lucknow franchise broke into an animated celebration and we also got to see his aggressive side from his playing days.

You may like to read

Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive celebration is always a sight to see 🤌 pic.twitter.com/0Jv28ixle9 — sohom | kkr era (@AwaaraHoon) April 10, 2023

During the on-field celebration, a clip of the former India international has gone viral on social media, where he is seen taunting the Bengaluru crowd, by telling them to keep quite by keeping his fingers on his lips.

Gautam Gambhir to RCB Fans !! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2zzGEuFRHr — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 10, 2023

After the match, he was also seen hugging captain KL Rahul in an emotional moment.

The emotional hug between the captain KL Rahul & mentor Gautam Gambhir after winning the match. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2VQ2T51g3 — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 10, 2023

The fans enjoyed every bit of Gambhir’s ruthless aggression. Here are some of the reactions.

Gautam Gambhir has stolen away all the thunder from Nicholas Pooran after this. #LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/yfRb3SYMOt — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 10, 2023

This man 😂❤️

I love him.

King Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/s2SbW8CNmj — Saty (@iamsatypandey) April 10, 2023

Gautam Gambhir Bhai in one stroke silenced the fans who were shouting for 4 hours 🤣🤣#RCBvsLSG #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/dHUv0KBL7p — Professor_0045 (@Professor_0045) April 10, 2023

Chad Gautam Gambhir owned Chinnaswamy crowd 🛐 pic.twitter.com/lRL3DcuNt1 — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) April 10, 2023

With this win, Lucknow sit at the top of the standings after 4 matches. They will play their next match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.