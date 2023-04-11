Top Recommended Stories

  • IPL 2023: Mentor Gautam Gambhir Taunts Chinnaswamy Crowd After LSG Beat RCB In a Humdinger Of a Match-WATCH VIRAL Video

On Monday, when Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in thrilling fashion, Gambhir, the mentor of the Lucknow franchise broke into an animated celebration and we also got to see his aggressive side from his playing days.

Published: April 11, 2023 1:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IPL 2023: Mentor Gautam Gambhir Taunts Chinnaswamy Crowd After LSG Beat RCB In a Humdinger Of a Match-WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: We all know how Gautam Gambhir was aggressive during his playing days and often grabbed the headlines for his on-field antics, be it in India colours or in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

During the on-field celebration, a clip of the former India international has gone viral on social media, where he is seen taunting the Bengaluru crowd, by telling them to keep quite by keeping his fingers on his lips.

After the match, he was also seen hugging captain KL Rahul in an emotional moment.

The fans enjoyed every bit of Gambhir’s ruthless aggression. Here are some of the reactions.

With this win, Lucknow sit at the top of the standings after 4 matches. They will play their next match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

With this win, Lucknow sit at the top of the standings after 4 matches. They will play their next match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Published Date: April 11, 2023 1:26 AM IST

