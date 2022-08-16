Mumbai: With Ravindra Jadeja likely not to wear the yellow jersey in IPL as per reports, there would be a number of franchises looking to lap him up. He is a superstar with the bat, ball and a superman in the field. Jadeja still has a lot of cricket left in him and he could break the bank if the star all-rounder is up for auction. A report in the TOI suggests that Jadeja has not kept any contact with the CSK franchise after IPL 2022. Soon after IPL 2022, Jadeja also deleted all his CSK-related posts passing a clear indication.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja-CSK to Part Ways Ahead of IPL 16; All-Rounder to be up For Trading Window?

So which are the teams that could gun for him if he is up at the auction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Faf Du Plessis-led franchise would love to have the services of Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder would not only add much value but also bring a lot of experience to the table which always helps. He would add depth in the batting in the backend of the innings. RCB would need a player like Jadeja who has the ability to win a game on the back of his bowling, batting and fielding.

Mumbai Indians: After a horrifying 2021 season, Mumbai would need someone like Jadeja who can turn things. Jadeja also has a lot of knowledge about the Wankhede stadium and that helps. Even at MI, Jadeja would be expected to play the role of a finisher.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jadeja would like the dimensions at the Eden Gardens and that would also be a reason when Kolkata contemplate going for Jadeja. His spin would also be affective at the Eden Gardens. His experience would be invaluable for the side.

Jadeja stepped down as captain of CSK in 2022 midway through the season. CSK failed to win games under the leadership of Jadeja and that seemed to be the reason behind the development. However, the first serious indication that Jadeja wants an ‘out’ will be when a formal proposal of trading will come from other franchise.