ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Sends Social Media Into Frenzy After Slamming Maiden IPL Century Against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Sends Social Media Into Frenzy After Slamming Maiden IPL Century Against Gujarat Titans

In the last 7 innings, Suryakumar has scored 413 runs at an average of 68.33, striking at a rate of 202.45.

Published: May 12, 2023 9:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Suryakumar Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav century, Suryakumar Yadav hundred, MI vs GT, MI vs GT, MI vs GT, MI vs GT News, MI vs GT Updates, MI vs GT Live news, MI vs GT Live updates, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Latest Updates, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT on Google News, MI vs GT Free Live Score, MI vs GT Live Streaming, MI vs GT Live Updates, MI vs GT Live Pics, MI vs GT Live Pics, MI vs GT Latest Score Updates, MI vs GT Score Pics, MI vs GT Free Videos, MI vs GT Venue, MI vs GT In Kolkata, MI vs GT In Eden Gardens, MI vs GT in IPL 2023, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Latest News, MI vs GT, MI vs GT Pics, MI vs GT Score Updates, MI vs GT Score Pics, MI vs GT Score News, MI vs GT in IPL 2023, MI vs GT, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google
IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Sends Social Media Into Frenzy After Slamming Maiden IPL Century Against Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav was unstoppable against Gujarat Titans on Friday as Mr. 360 degree took the entire social media by storm after smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read:

SKY was literally on cloud 9 as he stitched an unbeaten 49-ball 103, which included 11 boundaries and 6 sixes. Apart from Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Vishnu Vinod added valuable runs to take Mumbai Indians to 218/5 after 20 overs of play.

You may like to read

This is how Twitter reacted to Suryakumar’s magnificent hundred:-

In the last 7 innings, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 68.33, striking at a rate of 202.45. He now has 4 fifties and 1 hundred in the ongoing season.

His innings also prompted Virat Kohli to put up an Insta story about him.

”We have seen 200+ have been chased here, but SKY was unbelievable. It is hard to bowl to him and some of the shots he played were unbelievable”, Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan heaped praise on SKY at the mid-innings break.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories