IPL 2023: Twitterverse Hails Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan For Valiant Knock Against Mumbai Indians

Chasing a mammoth 219 target, the defending champions kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and Rashid Khan provided the much needed push in the run-chase.

Mumbai: Rashid Khan did give a big scare to Mumbai Indians on Friday during the run-chase as the Afghan international’s valiant knock almost led Gujarat Titans over the finishing line at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai held their nerves till the very end to seal a 27-run victory at their own backyard.

Chasing a mammoth 219 target, the defending champions kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and Rashid Khan provided the much needed push in the run-chase. The fans were heavily impressed by Rashid’s dedication as the 24-year old didn’t give up despite of repeated limping and cramps and stitched up an unbeaten 32-ball 79, which included 3 boundaries and as many as 10 maximums. With this knock, he has now the highest individual score in IPL history, while batting at number 8. He also contributed with the ball by picking up 4 wickets and gave away only 30 runs in his 4 overs of spell.

Rashid Khan has the highest individual score in IPL history while batting 8 or lower. He was having cramps & limping. What a cricketer – Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3dA3wMGP8t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2023

Massive appreciation for Rashid Khan. He was limping and struggling with cramps, yet he put on one of the greatest ever shows in the IPL history. He deserves every bit of credit tonight for picking 4/30 and 79* (32). pic.twitter.com/tsOxFKCGpy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

This is one of the greatest all round performance in T20 cricket. Respect Rashid Khan. pic.twitter.com/RbO3cKV5Gj — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 12, 2023

Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2023

Took 4 wickets, made 79* runs in 32 balls, all this while limping in pain. Praan jaaye par Rashid Khan na jaaye. #MIvsGST pic.twitter.com/iN8pZINfdp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

”Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous”, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya spoke highly of the leg-spinner at the post-match presentation.

