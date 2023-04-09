Home

Sports

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni 10-Year Old Tweet Goes VIRAL After Ravindra Jadeja’s Catch During MI vs CSK

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni 10-Year Old Tweet Goes VIRAL After Ravindra Jadeja’s Catch During MI vs CSK

IPL 2023: Hailing Jadeja's fielding skills, Dhoni had tweeted about that.

Dhoni's Old Tweet Goes VIRAL (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja is rated as one of the best fielders in the world and the Chennai Super Kings gave a glimpse of why that is the case. Jadeja took to screamer off his own bowling to send Cameron Green packing at Wankhede on Saturday. The ball was hit hard and it seemed like it will go for a boundary, but unfortunately, it found Jadeja’s hand in the way. The ball stuck and Jadeja pulled off one of the best catches of the season thus far. Following the catch, an old MS Dhoni tweet started going viral. Hailing Jadeja’s fielding skills, Dhoni had tweeted about that. Dhoni’s 10-year-old tweet read: “Sir Jadeja does not run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.”

A perfect tweet by Dhoni for that catch from Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/1yxXgOTdUu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2023

You may like to read

Thala is God🔥 — Dhoni popa (@pandeyavvvIII) April 8, 2023

Dhoni bhai already knew the legend Jadeja was👏❤️ — Shreyaskr (@iamshreyaskr) April 8, 2023

GOAT already predicted 10 years before 🥵🔥 — Indian Cricket Fan (@FanofICTforever) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, CSK won the match by seven wickets and Jadeja was named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the ball. He picked up three crucial wickets conceding merely 20 runs in his four overs.

“When we were bowling, the odd ball was turning. So me and Mitch wanted to bowl in good areas because they have so many powerhitters. Everytime we come here, the wicket plays different – sometimes it is flat, sometimes it is sticky,” Jadeja said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.