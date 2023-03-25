Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Would be Key For CSK – Matthew Hayden

IPL 2023: For that to happen, ex-CSK star Matthew Hayden reckons MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu would be key.

Matthew Hayden Urges MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu to Shun 'Dad's Army' Moniker With Key Performances

Chennai: The last edition has not been the best for four-time Indian premier League champions Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led side could not even manage to make it to the playoffs. This year the yellow brigade would be out there with the fresh belief of winning the crown. For that to happen, ex-CSK star Matthew Hayden reckons MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu would be key.

“They have had this for a little is that they’re kind of a Dad’s Army – a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well,” Hayden told Star Sports.

“MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they really need to be key players, not just have the potential as leaders of the team. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, is it going to be experience or is it going to be decline of CSK?,” stated the Australian legend.

CSK IPL 2023 Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Ben Stokes will reunite with MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings bought the English all-rounder for INR 16.25 crore. The signing also means Stokes might succeed Dhoni as the next captain of the franchise. Dhoni stunned everyone when he quit as captain last year and passed on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja but later returned to the top after the latter failed miserably.

